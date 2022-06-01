National opera singer celebrates twenty years on stage [PHOTO]

1 June 2022 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Inara Babayeva is one of the most recognized opera talents in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

She is the leading soloist of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

On the theater stage, Inara Babayeva brilliantly performs the main parts of world-famous opera products.

The performances with her participation are always warmly received by the public.

The opera singer has recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her creative activities on the theater stage.

During the anniversary concert, Inara Babayeva delighted the opera fans with both solo and duet performances together with well-known vocalists.

Honored Artists Farida Mammadova, Ramil Gasimov, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Ilham Nazarov, Sabina Vahabzade and Tural Aghasiyev.

Popular overtures, arias, and duets from famous operas such as "The Marriage of Figaro", "Sevil'', "La Boheme", "Rigoletto", and "The Barber of Seville" and others were presented to the audience.

The opera singers were accompanied by the theater's symphony orchestra conducted by Orkhan Gashimov.

Their brilliant performances were met with thunderous applause. Inara Babayeva captivated the audience with her beautiful voice.

The gala concert will undoubtedly remain in the memory of the guests of the evening for a long time.

