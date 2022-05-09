Peruvian culinary expert, gastro diplomat Guillermo Gonzalez has said that Shusha Culinary Festival demonstrates Azerbaijan’s strength, Trend has reported.

Shusha's inaugural international cuisine festival highlighted Azerbaijan's high degree of economic growth, international ties, and power, he added.

"Holding such a level of large-scale events requires great efforts and professionalism, international experience," Gonzalez stressed.

Gonzalez said the international culinary festival in Shusha was well-organized, with not just cuisines from around the world and an engaging cultural program on display, but also participation from well-known culinary experts and professionals.

He also emphasized the importance of national values in the current era in the consolidation of countries on the path to peace and progress, as well as the building of good relations.

Culinary chefs from different countries gathered in Shusha to join the first international culinary festival held in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

The large-scale event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency.

During the festival, the cooks from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkiye, and Japan surprised foodies with mouthwatering food.

Azerbaijan was represented at the festival by economic regions, that is - Absheron-Khizi, Baku, Upper Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Lankaran-Astara, Central Aran, Nakhchivan, Karabakh, Guba-Khachmaz, Shaki-Zagatala.

The event was also attended by international nutrition experts and culinary bloggers from Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Israel, Canada, and other countries.

The festival had also areas for tasting wines, cheeses, and other products.

The guests of the festival had a chance to learn more about different nations at special pavilions that have been installed taking into account the architectural features of the participating countries.

Each pavilion welcomed its guests with traditional music, exhibitions, and much more.

Over 100 artists took part in the art program held during the First International Culinary Festival.

Numerous concerts, exhibitions, and other events organized in pavilions installed in recreation and entertainment areas.

Samples of the Azerbaijani folk crafts were demonstrated within the framework of the festival.

As part of the festival, Azerkhalcha OJSC held various interactive presentations about the traditions of carpet weaving.

Azerkhalcha OJSC presented an interactive performance related to the carpet weaving process.

The guests were shown the processes of shearing and cleaning wool, making thread and dyeing it with natural dyes, and many other stages of the carpet weaving art.

Culinary publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were also presented at the festival.

Guests can also took part in master classes by professional chefs and learn cooking secrets.

First International Culinary Festival also featured an open-air "Shusha. Spring Legend" with the participation of Azerbaijani artists and sculptors. The artists created a series of artworks inspired by Shusha's breathtaking nature.

