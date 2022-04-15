By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition "Two Hearts, One Destiny" on April 19.

The exhibition represents the creativity of Ujal Hagverdiyev and Elena Hagverdiyeva, remarkable Azerbaijani artists and an amazing couple that has carried out each other's love and art passion through life.

The exhibition will feature nearly 54 paintings and works of decorative and applied art, including Elena Hagverdiyeva's "Carpet Gardens" series of paintings.

The artist's works include beautiful landscapes, still lifes, reminiscent of Safavid palace carpets, hunting scenes and garden view

The exhibition invites you to enjoy a a never-seen-before facet of Ujal Hagverdiyev's art through vibrant paintings, graphics, murals, poetry, and applied art. Among them are embroidery, ceramics, stone and woodwork.

Ujal Hagverdiyev's art is distinguished by the iconographic images of saints, portraits of his spouse and muse Elena in the Italian Renaissance style, tableau vivant, and compositions that evoke associations with the works of the great modern artists. Most of his ceramics and woodworks depict animal world.

A catalogue "Two Hearts One Destiny" will be also presented as part of the event. Notably, the catalogue has been published in three languages.

The Carpet Museum will hold master classes and lectures within the exhibition that runs until June 19.

