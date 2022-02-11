By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will host an evening of piano music on February 28 as part of the "Youth Support" project.

Talented pianists, laureates of republican and international competitions, Presidential scholarship holders Vurgun Vakilov and Atabala Manafzade will perform works by M. Mussorgsky, A. Scriabin, S. Rachmaninov.

The names of Vurgun Vakilov and f Atabala Manafzade are included into the Golden Book of Azerbaijan`s young talents

Vurgun Vakilov musician is a laureate and winner of the first place at various competitions and festivals, including the 8th Citta di Pesaro International Competition (Italy), the 10th International Piano Competition named after Adila Aliyeva (France) and others.

Vakilov is a student at Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot. He is the great-grandson of the people's poet of Azerbaijan Samad Vurgun.

Atabala Manafzade has won first place at the 9th Davorin Jenko International Competition (Serbia), the 7th Pera Piano Competition (Turkey) and others.

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.

