By Laman Ismayilova

The national carpet weaving art of Azerbaijan will be presented at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Dostlug carpet will be showcased in the national pavilion on February 18. This carpet was woven on the basis of traditional Azerbaijani carpets and modern design as a result of joint cooperation between the carpet weavers of Azerkhalcha OJSC and Honored Artist Rashad Alakbarov.

The work on carpet, its design, sample preparation, weaving process and processing lasted seven months. Flora and fauna elements are woven into carpets at historical and modern sites in Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, on February 19-20, a series of master classes will be held in Azerbaijan's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for those interested in learning the secrets of the ancient art of carpet weaving.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented at the Dubai Expo 2020 by the Heydar Aliyev Center's pavilion.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo that will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The event was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the postponement, organizers retained the name Expo 2020.

On November 27, 2013, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host city.

"Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" is the Expo's theme.

