By Laman Ismayilov

Azerbaijani artist Narmina Najafova has showcased her art pieces in Turkey.

The exhibition features over 34 paintings most of which are beautiful still lifes and picturesque landscapes.

Speaking about her first personal exhibition, Narmina Najafova said that she has always wanted to share her art with others, Trend Life reported.

Narmina Najafova also expressed her hope to showcase her art in every corner of Azerbaijan.

She thanked everyone who attended the exhibition and supported her.

Narmina Najafova is a member of the UNESCO's Union of Artists. She studied the art of painting for two years under the guidance of the two talented artists Esmira Gul and Rafig Aziz.

Over this time, Narmina Najafova has created around 60 art works. Her art teachers has always supported her creative path.

The works presented at the exhibition aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

