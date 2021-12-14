By Laman Ismayilova

A song "Bird" by Azerbaijani duo has been named best in Russia.

VK Music service awarded HammAli & Navai duo with a prize in the category "Track of the Year".

Earlier, Yandex.Music has listed a song "Bird" among the most-streamed songs.

The song also became the most popular track in Russia in 2021 in the Apple Music rating.

HammAli & Navai duet was created in 2016.The duet's most famous songs included "A Day in the Calendar", "I don’t want to fly", "You are my chemistry", "Memory Can't Destroy", etc.

The track "Fly Together" (2017) was released, recorded together with Bahh Tee.

Next, the duet presented its debut studio album "Janavi", which became the most listened album in 2018 according to Boom music player.

In 2020 and early 2021, artists released both solo and joint compositions.

---

