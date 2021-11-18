By Laman Ismayilova

The International Day for Tolerance has been celebrated in Baku.

The event was co-organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Moral Values ​​under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and the Christian Community "Vineyard Azerbaijan ".

Leadership of the State Committee and the Fund, representatives of the country's religious communities, cultural and scientific workers, and public organizations attended the event dedicated to the Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

At the opening ceremony, the memory of the martyrs, who gave their lives for the sake of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, was honored with a minute of silence. Azerbaijan's national anthem sounded at the event.

The official part of the program included performances by invited guests, as well as screening of social videos and films about tolerance in Azerbaijan.

The concert program, organized by the Aghayev Group under the direction of Kamran Aghayev, featured patriotic songs performed by famous and young musicians, various religious compositions and national dances.

Among the speakers were honored artists Aygun Beylar and Teymur Amrah, the Alov dance ensemble led by Emil Panakhov and others.

Sabina Panakhova's music piece "Victory Flag" was premiered at the concert.

The guests of the festival also enjoyed choreographic performances staged by People's Artist Jamila Bayramova, as well as Sabina Ismayilova and Emil Panakhov, who is also the leader of the Christian community Vineyard Azerbaijan.

The event ended with joint prayers of representatives of Muslim, Christian and Jewish religious communities for the sake of freedom and independence and all peoples and nationalities living in Azerbaijan.

