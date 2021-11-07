By Laman Ismayilova

Azerkhalcha OJSC has opened an exhibition within the contest for the best carpet in the collection titled "Victory".

The contest was announced by Azerkhalcha in connection with the Memorial Day in Azerbaijan (September 27) and the first anniversary of the Second Karabakh War.

Hundreds of young people applied for participation in the competition announced this July. However, only 13 artists could pass the qualifying stage and took part in the month-long training.

The training was conducted by renowned artists and carpet makers both in theory and practice.

In the course of training, young designers and artists shared their experiences with both local and foreign experts.

Each artist explained the philosophy and the main idea behind their art works.

Through carpet sketches, they brilliantly reflected their thoughts and feelings about the significant events of the Patriotic War as well as traditions and architecture of the Karabakh region.

These carpet sketches are inspired by Khudayar's tasnif, bravery of warriors and heroism of martyrs, Karabakh history, architecture and culture.

The names of contestants remain unknown, since the three best sketches have yet to be chosen. The carpets for the "Victory" collection will be created on the basis of the three best sketches.

By the way, everyone can see the work and take part in determining the winner and voting.

For this purpose, a jug has been installed in the Azerkhalcha Exhibition Center. For voting, please put special coupons with 5,15, 20 points (first,second and third places) in a jug, marking the number of the contest participant.

The collected points will be taken into account by the professional jury. The winners will be announced in ten days.

At the event, the chairman of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Emin Mammadov, stressed that theVictory Day (November 8) is fast approaching. He stressed that the Azerbaijani Army led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev restored the country's territorial integrity.

In his speech, the chairman noted that it is important to hold contests to preserve national and moral values, popularize them among youth. He pointed out that Azerkhalcha intends to strengthen cooperation with young people.

Production director Alisafa Nuriyev and creative director of Azerkhalcha OJSC Asmar Abdullayeva, carpet Artist, People's Artist Eldar Mikayilzade, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Mammadhuseyn Huseynov shared their thoughts on the project, noting that the"Victory" collection will play an exceptional role in a carpet competition to preserve the national heritage of carpet weaving and to increase interest in carpet weaving among young people.

The exhibition which operates from November 4 will last ten days at Azerkhalcha office in Icharishahar, Boyuk Gala, 15.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz