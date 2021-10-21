By Laman Ismayilova Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" will be staged at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The play takes special place in the theater's repertoire and attracts a wide audience. The part of Aida will be performed by Honored Artist, laureate of the National Prize "Humay" Afag Abbasova. The part of Radames will be performed by, Honored Artist,soloist of the La Scala Academy Azer Rzazade. The part of Amneris will be performed by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva. People's Artist, soloist of the National Opera of Mannheim Avaz Abdullayev was invited to play the role of Amonasro. People's Artist of Azerbaijan. The opera will bring together winner of the Grand Prix of the International Competition of Vocalists Ali Askarov (Tsar), Honored Artist Inara Babayeva (Priestess) and laureate of international vocal competitions, soloist of the Mariinsky Opera and Ballet Theater Maharram Huseynov ( Ramfis). The performance will be conducted by the Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. Verdi wrote his Egyptian opera Aida in response to a commission from the Khedive of Egypt for the opening of the new Cairo Opera House, after rejecting requests for an anthem to celebrate the opening of the Suez Canal a year earlier. The first performance was conducted by the famous double-bass player Bottesini. Synopsis. Aida, an Ethiopian princess, is captured and brought into slavery in Egypt. A military commander, Radames, struggles to choose between his love for her and his loyalty to the Pharaoh. To complicate the story further, Radames is loved by the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris, although he does not return the feeling.