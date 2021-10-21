By Laman Ismayilova Another concert has been held within the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists. The concert dedicated to Rashid Behbudov took place at the International Mugham Center. Behbutov's song repertoire was very diverse and included mainly folk songs and works of Azerbaijani composers, as well as Azerbaijani folk songs and songs of other peoples. At the evening, teachers and students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts performed romances, songs and arias from Azerbaijani operas and operettas. The concert featured music pieces beloved by millions of listeners, including music compositions "Nazanin", "Golden Ring", "My Love", "Lachin", "Zibeyde", "Dear friend", "Song about Baku" as well as arias from Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler", Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil", etc. The audience greeted with applause the virtuoso performance of the senior teachers of the Pop Music Department- Honored Artist Saida Sharifaliyeva, Intigam Karimov, teachers of the department - Honored Artist Farid Aliyev, Jala Aliyeva; as well all associate professor, Honored Artist Inara Babayeva. Next, students Turkay Malikova, Nofel Aslanov, Javid Sultanov, Bakhtiyar Guliyev, Emil Bagirzade, Mutallim Mutallimov, Sarvar Yilmaz and university graduate Khasai Shikhiyev showed their brilliant vocal skills. The vocalists were accompanied by musicians, Honored Artist Farida Huseynova, Zakhra Parlanova and Rajab Zeynalov. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists lasted until October 20. The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people. The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov. The project was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support. During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, performed masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups. The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society hosted numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events. Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.