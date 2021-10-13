By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater has opened its 113th theater season. Alexander Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances" was presented to the audience.

The Culture Anar Karimov, public and cultural figures attended the event that was held in accordance with quarantine measures.

Polovtsian Dances

Polovtsian Dances is a ballet fragment from the opera "Prince Igor". For almost eighteen years, Borodin worked on his opera. However, he would present the work to the public as it remained incomplete following Borodin’s death.

The opera was completed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Alexander Glazunov.

In 1890, the ballet "Polovtsian Dances" was premiered in the Mariinsky Opera and Ballet.

Staged by choreographer Lev Ivanov, the ballet was a tremendous success.

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater was staged by Honored Artist, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Samir Samadov based on the choreography of Mikhail Fokin.

The ballet was conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

The main parts in the ballet were performed by People's Artist Gyulagasy Mirzoyev, Honored Artist Nigar Ibrahimova, soloists Fatima Khalafova, Zahra Tanriverdiyeva, Seymur Hajiyev and others.

The play "Polovtsian Dances" staged by the Opera and Ballet Theater was highly appreciated by the audience.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz