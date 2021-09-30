By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has celebrated the 115th anniversary of the Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich.

The event was timed to coincide with the International Music Day, observed annually on October 1.

In her remarks, the host for the evening, head of the Information Department, senior lecturer at Baku Music Academy's Music Theory Department, doctor of philosophy in art history Alyona Inyakina touched upon the life and work of the Russian composer.

Alyona Inyakina noted that Dmitri Shostakovich became a world famous composer at the age of 20, when his First Symphony was performed in concert halls in the USSR, Europe and the USA.

Ten years later, his operas and ballets were performed in the world's leading theaters. Contemporaries call Shostakovich's 15 symphonies "the Great era of Russian and world music."

One of the greatest composers of the 20th century, the author of numerous works like chamber music, operas and ballets, music for films and theatrical performances, he inscribed his name in the annals of world music.

Furthermore, the concert Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, including Honored Artists Tohva Babayeva, Sabina Ibrahimova and Elnara Keberlinskaya as well as the teachers of the Baku Music Academy, professor People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, professor Farida Ahmadbayova, senior teacher Lala Mukhtarova, teacher Nargiz Kengerli and teacher of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) Uzeyir Mahmudbeyli conquered the hearts of the listeners.

Next, students of Baku Music Academy Nushaba Hajiyeva, Ilgara Talibova, Emil Ismayilov, Zarrin Aliyeva, Aysel Ibrahimova, Nigar Hasanli, Orkhan Huseynov.

The musicians performed works by such eminent composers as Dmitri Shostakovich, Jovdad Hajiyev and Elmira Nazirova.

Among the guests were the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, representatives of culture and science.

In conclusion, the management of the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku expressed their gratitude to the musicians for the spectacular concert and wished them further success.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz