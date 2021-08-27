By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous artist Sakit Mammadov has been included in the jury of the International Children's Drawing Competition "Nature of the Planet".

The art competition will be held in Moscow on September - 30 in the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University "Apothecary Garden", known as the oldest botanical gardens in Russia.

The exhibition will feature best artworks of the young talents from 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine,Belarus, Poland, Estonia, Italy, etc.

The works for the exhibition have been selected by famous artists and cultural figures from different countries within the framework of the project "The World through the Eyes of Children".

Sakit Mammadov won the hearts of art lovers with his colorful paintings. His masterpieces are among those that collectors want to get with great pleasure at the world museums, galleries, and the auctions.

The name of the famous Azerbaijani artist is well known to art lovers far beyond the borders.

The artist's art works are exhibited in the galleries of Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Australia and other countries.

Opalism is a school, a style the foundation of which was laid by academic artist Sakit Mammadov. Opalism word’s etymology was taken from the opal stone.

The warm color pattern in opal had won Sakit Mammadov’s admiration from the youth. Almost in all his works the colors of stone is found.

Sakit Mammadov is a member of the UNESCO Artists Union and the World Academy of Arts. He is Honorary Academician of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts and the European Academy of Natural Sciences, Count of the Heraldic Academy of the Vatican.

