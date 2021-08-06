By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Guild of Producers has appointed Honored Cultural Worker Nariman Mammadov as its chairman.

Earlier, Mushfig Khatamov took the same position. Now he is the Chairman of Space TV.

The Producers Guild of Azerbaijan calls on the entire cinematographic community in order to provide filmmakers with all necessary conditions for the creative and professional activities.

More detailed information about the Guild's activities for 2021- 2022 will be available in near future.

The Azerbaijan Producers Guild is a public association created to support the development of national cinematography.

Founded in 2012 by 15 state and non-governmental organizations, the Guild of Producers aims at supporting domestic cinema, providing it with the latest technologies, training specialists in this field, establishing cooperation with television, radio, promoting and selling national films abroad and much more.

--

