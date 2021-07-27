By Laman Ismayilova

The State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage has launched a new project titled "Scientific-archaeological excavations and summer school in Keshikchidag.

Archaeological excavations are being carried out in two mounds in the area called Sariyokhush gorge located in the territory of Keshikchidag State Historical-Cultural Reserve.

The director of the Keshikchidag State Historical and Cultural Reserve Musa Mursaguliyev said that ancient mounds have been discovered as a result of the excavations carried out in the area from last December to February 2021.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Archeology and Ethnography Institute Parviz Gasimov said that archeologists are currently studying two mounds discovered in the area.

During the preliminary excavations, several black-polished, patterned jugs, bronze swords, obsidian and flint arrowheads, razors, typical of the Khojaly-Gadabay archeological culture of the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages were found in the burial.

