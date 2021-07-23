By Laman Ismayilova

A virtual meeting has been held as part of the global campaign "Peace4Culture".

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzadeh, founder and head of the Center for Trust, Peace and Social Relations (CTPSR) Mike Hardy, founder of the Australian Atlas of Cultural Infusion and Diversity Peter Musaferaidis, founder of Hope for Aracely Gonzalez Foundation (HOPE) Javier Gonzalez and others.

During the meeting, Eyvazzadeh provided insight into global campaign "Peace for Culture", the "Baku Process", the Baku International Humanitarian Forum, the World Intercultural Forum.

He stressed that Azerbaijan focuses on achieving peace at the national and international levels by strengthening peace and security in the region, building a successful dialogue and trust between peoples and cultures, further developing a culture of coexistence and mutual respect.

The work is underway to create all nessesary conditions for the IDPs who will return to Azerbaijan`s territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Next, the head of HOPE Foundation Aracely Gonzalez made a presentation on the mission and responsibilities of the organization.

Gonzalez spoke about a number of important issues and projects on the formation of education and professional skills of migrants and refugees.

Michael Walmsley provided detailed information on the directions of the atlas of global diversity, which includes global issues in the field of religious, cultural and heritage diversity.

Professor Mike Hardy stressed that he has been an advisor to the Azerbaijani side for the last 8 years. He expressed his confidence that the global campaign "Peace4Culture"" and the "Baku Process" will successfully carry out all the major projects listed above.

