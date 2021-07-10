By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati continues a series of exhibitions across France.

Another exposition titled "Renaissance" was presented on the streets of the Pierrefitte-sur-Seine.

The exhibition features portraits of war victims from Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sudan and other countries.

In his speech, he shared his impressions of the photographs that he took with tears in his eyes. He spoke about the events of the first and second Karabakh wars, Armenian vandalism in Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Aghdam and other regions, as well as about mined territories and civilian casualties.

During his last visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the photographer was nearly blown up by a mine.

The exposition also features shots of wildlife and monuments of world architecture, including the old part of Baku - Icherisheher, which with the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Maiden Tower - is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Another exhibition "Origins of worlds" has opened in the city of Chateau-Ville-Vieille.

One of the most prestigious international exhibitions in France, organized by La Maison Laurentine, showcases works by renowned artists from 22 countries.

More than 100 photographers shot by Reza Deghati were showcased in two sections "The Modern Odyssey of Reza" (l'Odyssey contemporaine de Raza) and "Depth of Silence" (Epaisseur du silence).

The exhibition features the photos captured during the events of the first and second Karabakh wars as well as the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

"I will stay in France for 12 days to take part in the three expositions and two conferences. Through such exhibitions I will tell the world about the realities of Karabakh. Then I will return to Azerbaijan and stay in the country until the end of the year, visiting Karabakh and capturing every step on my photographs. As a result, a large photo book will be released. A special exhibition and conference dedicated to Karabakh will be held as well. I will exhibit my photographs reflecting the Karabakh realities and the book in large cities of the world. I am also planning to hold a series of conferences," said Reza Deghati

The exhibition will run until September 12.

---

