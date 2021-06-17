By Laman İsmayilova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation has presented the "Cultural Heritage of Karabakh" book.

The collection includes separate publications covering various art fields from literature and music to Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art and architecture.

The book has been recently presented to the guests of the event organized in Shusha.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan attended the event.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Foundation is actively working on the restoration of religious and cultural monuments in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed on Azerbaijan'soccupied territories.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

Local and foreign experts are working on the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

