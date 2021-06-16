By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve has hosted a virtual lecture to highlight Nizami Ganjavi's heritage.

Doctors of Philosophy, including professors Aida Gasimova, Konul Bunyadzad Rahila Geybullayeva, Seyfaddin Rzasoy, Sanan Ibrahimov as well as orientalist, associate professor Asmatkhanum Mammadova took part in the virtual lecture.

They made presentations on Arabic sources in Nizami Ganjavi's Seven Beauties. The online event was moderated by Doctor of Philosophy in Philology Irada Musayeva.

During the conference, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University presented a music composition dedicated to Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems- gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

