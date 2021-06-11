By Laman Ismayilova

Another plein air has been held as part of the 4th Republican Kids Art Festival "My Azerbaijan".

Co-organized by the State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center, the project is timed to the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Azerbaijan.

The plein air was held near Khatai Arts Center and gathered ten young artists who distinguished themselves at the art contest inspired by spring time.The young talents created fascinating art works with musical accompaniment.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov, director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov, employee of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Elchin Huseynli, artist Abdul Sharif emphasized the importance of such events in shaping the creativity of a new generation. They stressed that the art festival aims at promoting young talents and enhancing patriotic spirit among the youth.