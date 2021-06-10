By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has displayed patriotic art works.

The exhibition "Great return. End of anguish" is dedicated to the courage shown by the Azerbaijani servicemen in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

In their art works, the artists reflected the heroism of the Azerbaijani military personnel, the beauty of nature, samples of the material and spiritual culture of liberated Karabakh region.

The exposition includes works by such artists as Elchin Mustafayev, Shahly Gahramanli, Farhad Yalguzag, Ayyan Aziz Mamedova, Narmin Huseynova, Emin Seidov, Lala Huseynova, Rahib Garayev, Leyla Altunay and many others. The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

---

