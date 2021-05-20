By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Golden Palm Awards will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Golden Palm Awards is a prestigious award in Turkey, which has been awarded since 2014 for achievements in the fields of culture, art, media, business, medicine, sports, fashion, architecture.

The prize has been awarded to such celebrities as Sinan Akchil, Murad Boz, Kenan Dogulu, Mustafa Checheli and many others. The event is organized by Brand Investment Group and Reputation Incorporated

Golden Palm Awards will take plce in Baku in June in accordance with the quarantine rules. Turkish celebrities will also take part in the event.

Reputation Incorporated Director Sadig Jafarov said that an entertainment program and a gala evening will be organized as part of the awards ceremony. The event will last two days.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

