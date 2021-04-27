By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singers have been nominated for RU.TV Awards.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov has been nominated for "Best Song", while the song "Comet" performed by Jony is presented in the category "Best Start".

HammAli & Navai duet will compete for prize in "Best Hip-Hop Project" nomination, while Rauf & Faik duo is nominated for an award in the category "Star of the Dance Floor".

Initiated in 2021, RU.TV Awards amazes viewers with fascinating show. The awarding ceremony will take place on May 22.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded as the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also on the Olympic Games in Sochi on the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

Moreover, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and honorary badge on July 31.

In December, 2020, the pop singer won Golden Gramophone Award in Russia.

The Golden Gramophone Award is a yearly national Russian music award, established by Russian Radio in 1996.

Last year, Emin received the platinum status for his songs in Russia. His tracks got platinum status with more than 100,000 sales and downloads on music platforms.

More than eight tracks were honored with platinum awards, including the songs "My Azerbaijan" feat. Maxim Fadeev, "Fireplace" feat. Jony, "I Can't Tell" feat. Ani Lorak and others.

The duet song with Jahid Huseynli (Jony) became multi-platinum in a short time.

Jony previously won the prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars. He was also named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

HammAli & Navai duet was created in 2016.The duet's most famous songs included "A Day in the Calendar", "I don’t want to fly", "You are my chemistry", "Memory Can't Destroy", etc.

The track "Fly Together" (2017) was released, recorded together with Bahh Tee.

Next year, the duet presented its debut studio album "Janavi", which became the most listened album in 2018 according to Boom music player.

On March 4, 2021, the duet announced its split to pursue a solo career.

Rauf & Faik duet is best known for their Russian-language single "Childhood", released in 2018.

Their first music video "Love Remained Yesterday" reached several hundred thousand views, and thousands of likes.

Their debut album, also titled "I Love You" was released later in 2018.

Their second studio album "Pain and Memories" (2019) quickly reached 8th place on Apple Music. Since beginning their professional music career, the duet has toured in over 20 Russian cities, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Germany.

