By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Ramil Gasimov and ballet master in chief of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater Eldar Aliyev have discussed prospects of cultural cooperation.

During the meeting, Ramil Gasimov stressed the importance of developing and further strengthening ties between the Heydar Aliyev Palace and the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater.

Ramil Gasimov also invited the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater on a tour to Azerbaijan.

Ballet master Eldar Aliyev expressed gratitude for the acquaintance and shared his memories about the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The meeting continued with a discussion of details on the development of bilateral relations.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Palace has recently agreed on further partnership with the Bolshoi Theater, International Mugham Center and Bilkent Symphony Orchestra.

A number of joint projects will be implemented as part of the cooperation in future.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after the death of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in 2003.

The opening of the building took place on December 14, 1972. The Heydar Aliyev Palace was reconstructed in 2007-2008.

The official opening of the reconstructed palace took place on November 5-6, 2008.

This year, Heydar Aliyev Palace marks its 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, Heydar Aliyev Palace launched a new project titled "Historical Stage".

The project headed by the Heydar Aliyev Palace director Ramil Gasimov brought together People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Siyavush Kerimi, Yalchin Adigozalov, Honored Artists Tahir Imanov and Jabir Imanov.

The project will be completed by the end of 2022 with spectacular festival.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace has recently opened a producer centre at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Palace Director Ramil Gasimov.

The centre aims to discover young talents (16-22 years old) in the following areas of art: jazz, pop, classic vocals, instrumental performances and painting.

The producer centre, which is to operate with the Culture Ministry support, will provide the preparation of repertoires, voice recordings, vocal classes, stage movements, fitness service, image and stylistics, clip shootings, local and international events, festivals and sound competitions.

World-famous dancer and choreographer Eldar Aliyev has been awarded the honorary title "Honored Art Worker of the Russian Federation".

The chief choreographer of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre, Eldar Aliyev, was born in Baku where he graduated from the Baku College of Choreography. From 1979–1992 he was a leading soloist of the Kirov (Mariinsky) Theatre. His repertoire includes leading roles in "Don Quixote", "The Legend of Love", "Le Corsaire", "Swan Lake", "La Bayadère", "Spartacus", and etc.

His partners on the stage included outstanding ballerinas: Galina Mezentseva, Gabriela Komleva, Tatiana Terekhova, Sylvie Guillem, Amanda Mckerrow, Leslie Browne, Altynai Asylmuratova.

He also worked in the USA as a leading soloist of the ballet company of Ballet Internationale (Indianapolis Ballet Theater), and soon became artistic director of the company.

Since 2015, he has been the Ballet Master in Chief of the Primorsky Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The choreographer has recently presented a new version of Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights".

More than 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show. The magnificent performance of the ballet dancers left no one indifferent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz