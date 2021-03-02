By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkey have agreed on expanding cooperation in cultural fields. A series of agreements have been reached between the two countries.

A meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Commission on Culture was held in Ankara on March 1.

The discussions were held in the field of cultural heritage, libraries, music, theater, museums, cinema, etc.

Protection of Cultural Heritage

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Azerbaijan State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation intend to align their efforts for protection of cultural heritage.

The Protocol of Intent was signed by TIKA President Serkan Kayalar and head of the Azerbaijani State Service Azad Jafarli as part of the meeting held between Azerbaijan`s Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The agreement is aimed at facilitating cooperation and exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of cultural heritage protection as well as mutual support in preventing smuggling of cultural property and return of illegally exported cultural property.

Cultural partnership

Azerbaijan and Turkey have also agreed on expanding cooperation in museum field, theater, music, film industry, book publishing, and holding of conferences in both countries.

The document covers the promotion of translation and publication of modern and classical works, mutual participation in festivals in theater, cinema, music and other fields, as well as the holding of joint festivals and exhibitions.

The two countries are expected to exchange experience in the field of digitalization and new management in the field of creative industries.

Furthermore, the Culture Anar Karimov has visited the tomb of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. A wreath was laid at the tomb and the memory of the great leader.

Then the delegation viewed the new concert hall of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO). Its history dates back as far as 1826, making it one of the first symphony orchestras in the world.

Later, Anar Karimov visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara. The park in Ankara's Batikent district was built in 2004. It was overhauled in 2013.

Covering an area of ​​8 hectares, the park is currently one of the most beautiful recreation areas in the Turkish capital.

A monument to great leader Heydar Aliyev has been erected in the park. Members of the delegation laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.

The delegation also awarded the winners of the essay contest on Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, held by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey and dedicated to the memory of the late Ambassador Fuad Ismayilov.

Notably, the visit of Azerbaijani delegation to Turkey will last until March 3.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz