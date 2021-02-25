By Laman Ismayilova

Rauf Hajiyev Music School No. 15 will hold a virtual concert "Tragedy of the 20th century" on February 25.

The event is dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, a largest massacre in the course of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The concert will feature works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The event will be streamed on YouTube at 12:00.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz