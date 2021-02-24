By Laman Ismayilova

An independent theater dAo has been established in Ganja. The founder of the independent theater is talented actor and film maker director Elmin Badalov.

Nearly 11 were selected for the theater troupe among 30 people actors.

Support for the founding of the theater and the preparation of the first performance was provided by the Azerbaijan ADO Theater, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Art Garden Ganja, Trend Life reported.

Every week art workers from Baku hold trainings for the dAo team on plastic arts, stage speech, etc.

The Land of Fire has the right to feel proud for its theater art. For many years, national actors have appeared in countless stage plays worldwide.

Nowadays Azerbaijani theater art is taking a new turn in the art world. The Government of Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of theater art.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the continuation of measures for the development of Azerbaijani theaters.

Funds will be provided to the national theaters in order to continue measures on preservation of Azerbaijani theater traditions and development in accordance with the requirements of the time, Trend reported.

According to the decree, 1.2 million manats will be allocated to the Ministry of Culture from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2019.

YUGH Theater, Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater, Irevan State Drama Theater, Sheki State Drama Theater, Aghdam State Drama Theater, Fizuli State Drama Theater, Gazakh State Drama Theater, Gusar State Lezgian Drama Theater, Georgian State Theater of the Gakh region, Ganja State Puppet Theater, Gakh State Puppet Theater and Salyan State Puppet Theater are to receive 100,000 manats each.

The Ministry of Finance is charged with providing financing in the amount indicated in the order.

Theater development in Azerbaijani culture has a very rich history, which begins with the theatrical elements of open-air folk performances, religious ceremonies and much more.

Azerbaijani theater originated in the second half of the 19th century, with the comedy "The Vizier of Lankaran khanate" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, the first Azerbaijani playwright, prominent thinker and philosopher.

First amateur performances staged by students of non-classical secondary school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alakbar Adigozalov became a powerful impetus for the establishment of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters in Azerbaijan.

YUGH Theater

The theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite". Everything, however, is more complicated as it seems, because this burial ritual during which the scenes from the life of the deceased were played, symbolizes a return to the memory. The actors try reminding the spectators of what they knew, maybe even in their past lives, but just forgot.

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

During its history, the YUGH Theater has staged more than 90 plays. Today, it occupies a special place in the theater art of the country. The theater’s troupe participated in many international festivals.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizadeh, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The theater has twice housed the Himjim International Pantomime festival. Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries with a repertoire including dozens of plays by both local and foreign playwrights.

Irevan State Drama Theater

The theater named after Jafar Jabbarly was established in 1928. In April 1944, the theater presented "Othello" tragedy at the All-Union Shakespeare Festival dedicated to the 380th anniversary of the birth of William Shakespeare.

In 1967, after a long break, the Irevan State Drama Theater once resumed its activities. Since 1989, the creative troupe of the theater continued its activities in Baku.

In 1994, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the theater regained the status of a state theater.

Irevan State Drama Theater has regularly performed with tours in various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Georgia and Dagestan.

Sheki Drama Theater

Sheki Drama Theater began its work in 1975. During its history, the theater staged such plays as "Aydin" by Jafar Jabbarly, "Human Life" by Alexey Arbuzov, "Aesop" by Guilherme Figueiredo, "Romeo and Juliet " by William Shakespeare, etc.

In 2012, the theater took part in the Theater Festival of Turkic-speaking peoples and received two special awards. Every year, the theater comes on tour in Baku.

Aghdam State Drama Theater

The theater in Aghdam was created in 1902 and began its activities with Mirza Fatali Akhundov's play "The Vizier of Lankaran khanate" and Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev's play "The broken nest".

In 1968, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the theater was renamed to the Agdam State Drama Theater named after Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev.

Works of such famous play writers as Samad Vurgun, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Suleyman Rustam were staged at the theater.

Over the years, many well-known directors worked in the theater including Honored Workers of Culture Heydar Shamsizade, Rafig Atakishiyev, Vagif Sharifov, Adalat Ziyadkhanov, and others.

Gazakh State Drama Theater

The Gazakh theater was founded in 1988. Plays of remarkable writers such as M. Akhundov, A. Shaig, S. Rahman, F. Ashurov are included in the repertoire of the theater.

Gusar State Lezgian Drama Theater

The theater began its activity with Guilherme Figueiredo`s play.

In 2016, the theater successfully toured the city of Derbent. Dagestan State Lazgi Musical Drama Theater staged the play "Pearl" (Sedef) of the Honored Art Worker, playwright Asaf Mehman. The theater troupe was awarded the diplomas by the Derbent city administration.

Georgian State Theater of Gakh region

The Georgian theater began operating in the village of Alibeyli, Gakh region, in 1981 as a drama group.

In 1985, it received the status of the national theater. In 2004, the corresponding decree of the President of Azerbaijan gave this cultural center the name of Alibeyli State Georgian Drama Theater.

Ganja State Puppet Theater

The theater building was built in 1885 as a Lutheran church and lately was converted into Ganja State Puppet Theater.

For many years, the theater delights its viewers with colorful performances. The theater has performed at numerous festivals in Turkey, Iran and other countries.

Gakh State Puppet Theater

Over the past years, the theater has successfully performed at international theater festivals.

The troupe presented spectacular shows at the 2nd International Puppet Theater Festival in Baku.

