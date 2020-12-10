By Trend

The employees of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) developed a project proposing to create a modern system for ensuring the safety of railway traffic via the East-West international transport corridor, Trend reports referring to the academy.

Director of the Institute of Control Systems of ANAS Telman Aliyev said that, for the international transport corridor East-West, the Institute's employees have developed such projects as ‘Safety of Railway Transport’, ‘Early Seismic Warning System’ and others.

"The East-West transport corridor will bring great economic benefits to Azerbaijan in the future. The speed of trains moving along the corridor will be very high. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is located in a seismically active region. Therefore, several problems need to be solved. If a seismic process occurs, certain malfunctions may occur. In this regard, it is necessary to have a warning system to prevent accidents," Aliyev said.

According to him, the projects proposed by the institute have already been successfully tested.

The director added that these projects have already aroused interest in Georgia, Poland, and other countries that are members of the East-West international transport corridor.

