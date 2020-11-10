By Laman Ismayilova

November 8 has been written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan. On this day, the brave Azerbaijani Army liberated Shusha, the heart of Karabakh, an integral part of Azerbaijan.

On this occasion, the staff of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to national heroes, Azertag reported.

During the visit, it was noted that Azerbaijani Army responded to Armenian's large-scale provocations and liberated the occupied lands.

As President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev noted, the heroism of Azerbaijani servicemen who died for the Motherland will never be forgotten.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation made a joint statement. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shall be introduced at 00:00 hours Moscow time on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. However, Armenia failed to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops, which has resulted in the resumption of hostilities.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered into force at 00:00 hours Moscow time on November 10, 2020.

