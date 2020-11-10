By Laman Ismayilova

Rahim Jafarov's novel "Sato" has been nominated for the Russian NOS annual literature prize.

The NOS annual literature prize was founded in 2009 by the Mikhail Prokhorov Charitable Foundation to locate and support new trends in contemporary Russian fiction. The prize is being incorporated in the major Foundation’s educational programme; this is called the "World of Books".

The programme includes the organisation and support of the annual Krasnoyarsk Book and Culture Fair (KRYAKK) and a library grant competition.

The finalists of the competition will be announced in early 2021, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Ragim Jafarov is famous for his social and psychological fiction. The novel tells about a child who believes that he is a rear Admiral, trapped in another body. Is it mental disorder or truth?

The novel was released in 2020 in Moscow. The book is intended for people over 18 years old.

Rahim Jafarov has been living and working in Russia. In addition to Sato, he also wrote the novel "Mark and Ezra".

