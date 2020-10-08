Mila Askarova, Founder of Gazelli Art House will be hosting a Sculpture Walk of artist Kalliope Lemo’s exhibition in London, on October 10. The tour will start at 2 PM at Golden Square, IN Soho.

Titled Tools of Endearment, the series is Kalliope Lemos' first exhibition with Gazelli Art House. It will showcase two new bodies of work: Bag of Aspirations and The Plait. The Plait one of twelve sculptures being exhibited at Frieze Sculpture is located within Regents Park. Bag of Aspirations, modeled after the famous Birkin bag, is being exhibited on Bond Street as part of Mayfair Art Weekend. An additional two sculptures from the artist's series Tools of Endearment, Bra, and Corset, are on view on Golden Square in Soho.

Founded by Azerbaijan native Mila Askarova, Gazelli Art House was established as a creative platform and commercial gallery with a broad and dynamic program for an international audience through public projects and exhibition spaces in London and Baku. Having hosted conceptually interlinked off-site exhibitions across London since 2010, Askarova opened a permanent two-stories space on Dover Street in 2012; the Azerbaijan location, Gazelli Art House Baku, re-opened in 2017 with a new design.

With an ambitious program showcasing both Azeri and international artists, as well as established or newer talents, Gazelli Art House has quickly established itself as a pioneering space giving visitors the opportunity to immerse in contemporary art experiences encompassing performance, photography, film, paintings, video, multimedia installations, and sculpture, as well as talks & lectures, seminars, and workshops. In less than a decade, Gazelli Art House has become a significant platform championing non-traditional genres such as virtual reality and exploring themes reflecting our rapidly changing political, cultural and societal landscapes, while building a consistent and diverse program of artists working with different genres and mediums, including Stanley Casselman (Us), Derek Boshier (Uk), Giovanni Ozzola (Italy), Kalliopi Lemos (Greece), Aziz + Cucher (Us/Peru), Niyaz Najafov (Azeri) and Recycle Group (Russia) to name a few.

In addition, Gazelli Art House’s commitment to art education has included the Window Project for art school graduates (2012) and Gazell.io (2015), an online residency for artists working in virtual reality.

The gallery also publishes catalogues and artist books about its programs and frequently collaborates with museums worldwide.

---

