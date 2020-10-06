By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture has issued a statement on the rockets attacks launched by Armenia against Ganja, the country's second largest city.

The statement says that the Armenian armed forces fired from heavy artillery at Ganja, which is the center of ancient history and culture.

As a result, 1 civilian was killed, 32 people were injured, civilian objects, residential buildings, various structures of the city, including a state-protected historical monument (inv. 3838) were severely damaged.

The Ministry repots that there are 195 state-registered immovable historical and cultural monuments in Ganja. This list includes 1 archaeological monument of world importance, 15 - architecture of national importance, 3 - garden-park, monumental and memorial monuments of national importance, 169 - of architecture of local significance, 6 - garden-park, monumental and memorial monuments of local importance, 1 is an example of decorative-applied art.

The rich cultural heritage of the city is evidenced by many facts. For instance, "Old Ganja" (Middle Ages), taken under state protection as well as architectural monuments of national importance, such as the Imamzadeh complex (XVII-XIX centuries), Ugurlu khan and Shah Abbas caravanserais (XVII-XVIII centuries), Ganja fortress and fortress walls (XV-XVI centuries) testify to the rich cultural heritage of the city.

Known for centuries as a cultural center on the Great Silk Road, Ganja has contributed to the world's cultural heritage with the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, the prominent poet Makhsati Ganjavi, whose 900th anniversary was celebrated at the UNESCO level in 2013, and many other famous artists, composers and architects.

Despite numerous warnings issued by Azerbaijan through relevant international organizations, Armenia's continued targeting of civilians, civilian objects and historical monuments is a violation of international humanitarian law, including the 1954 UNESCO Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, 1972 UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, 1992 European Convention for the Protection of Archaeological Heritage and gross violations of other norms of international law are an indication of the country's continuing aggressive policy.

By firing rockets at the ancient city of Ganja, the center of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, Armenia is targeting not only Azerbaijan, but also the world's cultural heritage and universal values, once again demonstrating its long-standing policy of vandalism.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz