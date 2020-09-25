By Laman Ismayilova

Art works of talented artists Dmitry and Nina Dobrovolsky have been displayed at Azerbaijan Culture Center in Tallinn, Estonia.

The event was held with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The opening ceremony brought together representatives of the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the diplomatic corps, the media, representatives of Azerbaijan and other communities, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported.

Chairman of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Culture Center Niyazi Hajiyev and head of the Azerbaijani House in Estonia Zahra Gahramanli addressed the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Niyazi Hajiyev stressed that the event was dedicated to the Peoples Day in Estonia.

"Thirty two years ago, the Estonia People's Forum established the Day of National Minorities in Estonia. One of the founders of the forum was the Azerbaijani community in Estonia. It is symbolic that we have organized an exhibition of works by our Ukrainian artist friends Dmitry and Nina Dobrovolsky as part of the Estonia People's Day. In the gloomy climate of Estonia, their works give us warmth and sunshine," he said.

Dmitry and Nina Dobrovolski thanked the Azerbaijan Culture Center and the Azerbaijani House for organizing the exhibition.

The artists noted that their first exhibitions were organized this year. The exhibitions in a number of countries have been postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

"That is why we are very grateful to the Azerbaijan Culture Center and the Azerbaijani House. We decided to exhibit our best works. We have exhibited our works painted in 2018-2020," Dobrovolsky added.

Dmitry and Nina Dobrovolsky moved from Ukraine to Estonia a few years ago. Dmitry Dobrovolsky is a student of the Kiev National Academy of Fine Arts, Nina Dobrovolskaya is a student of the Estonian Academy of Arts.

Their colorful art works are displayed in museums in Ukraine, Great Britain, Germany, USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Estonia, France, Finland and other countries.

