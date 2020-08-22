By Laman Ismayilova

First trailer of "In Between Dying" film has been released on social networks.

Directed by Hilal Baydarov, the film tells about a love story of Davud, a young man trying to find his "real" family, who completes his life cycle in a single day. When he does find Love, it's in the place he has always lived. But it is too late.

Moreover, the film has been also included in the main competition program of the 77th Venice International Film Festival to be held on September 2-12.

The cast includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Rana Asgarova, Huseyn Nasirov, Samir Abbasov, Kamran Huseynov, Maryam Naghiyeva, Kubra Shukurova, Narmin Hasanova, Oktay Namazov, Murvat Abdulazizov, Gulara Huseynova, Gulnaz Ismayilova and Parviz Isagov.

