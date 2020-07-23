By Laman Ismayilova

Young sculptor Tabriz Soltanli has created a bust of Major General Polad Hashimov who was killed in armed clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The work on the bust in clay lasted four days. The artist will transfer it to plaster in a few days.

"I was most struck by the fact that an officer of such high rank, a general, was fighting on the front line, repelling enemy's aggression together with other soldiers. Polad Hashimov is a true Azerbaijani commander and warrior. He was only 45 years old ... He also participated in Karabakh's April War and was one of the heroes of these battles against the Armenian invaders. He was awarded with the Order 'For Service to the Fatherland' and received an apartment from the state. However, while living in a rented apartment, he presented this apartment to the martyr's family. He came to Baku in an official car, handed it over to the ministry, and used public transport. His nobility, education, bravery and care for the soldiers should serve as an example for everyone. That is why I decided to create this bust. May the memory of our heroes and be a blessing ", the artist told Trend Life.

"When I graduated from the Azim Azimzade Art School, my diploma work dedicated to the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov. I was only 16 years old back then. Over the years, besides other art works, I also created several busts of our poets Mikayil Mushfig and Ahmad Javad as well as actor Samandar Rzayev. After graduation, I am planning to continue my work in this direction. I will try my best for the development of national culture and art," he added.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Three Azerbaijani servicemen died while thwarting the Armenian attack.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks during the night leading to July 13. Azerbaijan has also downed three Armenian UAVs.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16.

Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

