By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Space has presented a virtual lettuce of Russian art expert Olga Polyanskaya.

During the lecture, Olga Polyanskaya provided insight into the collection of Azerbaijani paintings (1960-1980s) stored at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

