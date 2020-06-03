By Laman Ismayilova

For more than four years, International Mugham Center has been successfully holding evenings of mugham music. The project aims at promoting of Azerbaijan's traditional music.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, evenings of mugham music will be presented in a new format. Music lovers have a chance to enjoy a series of magnificent concerts on social networks. All concerts will be available on the Center's Facebook and Instagram.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz