On the International Children's Day, Children and Youth Support Public Association has launched new campaign "Give your child music in a modern arrangement", which runs until June 30.

The main goal of the action is the promotion of national culture and children's music as well as to form good aesthetic taste of younger generation.

The campaign features video performances of various children's groups. As part of the project, young talents delight viewers with works by Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov, Ogtay Zulfugarov, Maryam Alibeyli and others. Some music pieces will be presented in karaoke version.

Children and Youth Support Public Association is a non-political, non-governmental organization united on the basis of common interests.

The Association aims to spark the interest of children and adolescents in science, education and culture.

For more information, please visit the Union`s Facebook page.

