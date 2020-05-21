By Laman Ismayilova

The Old City Museum Center invites you to enjoy a lecture about water supply system in the Middle Ages on May 22.

Led by cultural expert, advisor to the director of the Old City Museum Center Gulnar Aliyeva, the lecture provides insight into the history of the first water supply system in Baku, which is still used today.

The system was created by professional engineer Williams Lindney who created water pipelines in cities such as London, St. Petersburg and Frankfurt.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched-shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

