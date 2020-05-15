By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum continues to delight art lovers with unique exhibits.

This time, the museum invites you to take a look at at the decorative panels from its "Ceramics, Glass, Wood, Paper" collection.

"Woodcarving – one of the techniques demands from its masters the precision and artistic taste of jewelry making. Using such technological methods as carving, engraving, and shebeke (stained glass), their products were decorated with patterns, ornaments, and figurative scenes, turning them into true works of art. For several decades, the theme of Icherisheher (Old City), so popular in arts and crafts, has been one of the most common in the work of contemporary artists. Gennadiy Shugaev’s Icherisheher, made in 1978, is unusual in its own way. He presents a bird’s eye view of the old city. The wood’s warm texture made it possible to represent all the historical sites in the complex that are surrounded by the fortress walls: the complex of Shirvanshah Palace, the Maiden Tower, mosques, the market square, caravanserai, and numerous bathhouses," the message said.

The panel by Vagif Ahmadov displays the outlines of the Atashgah, which is considered one of the symbols of Azerbaijan, Land of Fire. This artistic work is characterized by a stylistic compositional unity and national identity.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

