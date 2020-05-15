By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened a virtual exhibition of art works by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Asef Jafarov.

"Watching the artist’s work, we can see that he has no restrictions on the subject. Household and labor motifs, natural landscapes, portraits are peculiarly executed by the master’s brush. Throughout the artist’s creative career, we follow life motives that make the viewer think. The artist, depicting numerous corners of nature, transferred to the canvases the wealth and beauty of the Azerbaijani land. Each landscape depicted by him is full of harmony and delicate flavor.

Asef Jafarov, masterfully using all the expressive means of painting, in particular, coloristic possibilities, reached the highest decorative expressiveness in his works.

His paintings "My Azerbaijan", "Sons", "Cockfight", portraits of "Vagif Mustafazade", "Rashid Beibutov", "Aliagi Wahid", landscapes "Winter in Baku", "Evening time" and "Khinalig" and still lifes "Aquarium ", "Lilac" always aroused interest among the public.

Folklore and themes of traditional content prevail in the artist’s work.

Portraits occupy a special place among his paintings.

Asef Jafarov is also famous for his series of paintings, inspired by Absheron landscapes. In his work, Jafarov also turned to the historical genre.

The artist traveled a lot, visited, in particular, most European countries. He has participated in numerous exhibitions around the world.

