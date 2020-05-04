By Laman Ismayilova

Famous jazz musician Yanssel Castellon and his band Los Amigos has surprised music fans with a new video "En Casa" (At Home).

The video also featured Azerbaijani musicians Samira Rajabli (vocal), Farid Agayev (piano), Sheida Alaskarova (flute), Rashid Aliyev (violin), Ismayil Zulfugarov (tar), Aykhan Ismayillt (drums) and Turan Isazade (trumpet).

Each musician recorded his performance at home. Then all the records were mounted in one video. The musical project was met with great interest.

Notably, Yanssel Castellon is a talented Cuban musician; singer, bass guitarist and director. He has taken part in many international festivals to promote Cuban and Latin American rhythms.

