By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to enjoy a live stream performance of talented pianist, laureate of international competitions Alp Aliyev on April 25.

During the concert, Alp Aliyev will delight listeners with works of foreign and national composers, various improvisations as well as his own music pieces. The event starts at 20:00. The concert will be streamed on YARAT`s official Instagram.

Alp Aliyev started his musical journey at a very young age. Young pianist always captivates the hearts of music lovers with impressive clarity and deep musical expression. His distinctive and innovative playing allows him to perform in front of all kind of audiences.

In 2015, Alp Aliyev entered the Baku Music Academy. After a year of study, he was transferred to the "SABAH" class for especially gifted students.

Over the past years, the pianist has successfully performed at many international music festivals in Germany, Bulgaria, Georgia and the Czech Republic.

He received a certificate for participation in the international competition Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

The pianist brilliantly performed at prestigious Art Duo International Music Competition in Prague, where he took the first place. Moreover, the musician was the participant at the 10th Gabala International Music Festival.

The musician also likes to work in other areas, which allows him to go beyond the standards.

In addition to his music activities, Alp Aliyev is a director of Human and Environment Union. The main feature of the project is that it unites such different spheres as art, science and ecology.