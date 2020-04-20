By Laman Ismayilova

The Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has successfully performed the Waltz from the "Seven Beauties" ballet by prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

The home concert was held as part of campaigns "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) and "Gələcəyin üçün evdə qal!" (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

Last week, Medeniyyet TV organized a series of events dedicated to eminent Azerbaijani composers Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov.

Some 40 musicians took part in the project, who performed under the direction of the theater`s main conductor and musical director, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev. Then all the records were mounted in one video.

Spectacular performance of the Symphony Orchestra left no one indifferent. The musicians thrilled listeners with their virtuosity.

