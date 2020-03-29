By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan major cultural institutions have closed their doors amid coronavirus pandemic. However, there are some of them you can still visit while sitting on the couch. Moreover, the museums offer art lovers to take part in various projects. Here's a list of the country`s museums you can visit virtually.

Azerbaijan National Art Museum

National Art Museum invites you to join a unique project, using the hashtag #MuseumFromHome.

The museum offers art lovers to share their best photos, captured in the museum.

“Share your photos with hashtags ##АНМИиЯ and #artinart or send them to us. The most interesting photos will be posted soon,” the message says.

At the same time, the museum calls on everyone to join a virtual tour, using the hashtag #ArtoftheDay .

The National Art Museum will plunge you into the wonderful world of art. Every day, viewers have a chance to enjoy the museum`s rich collections. In addition, art lovers can take part in the interesting quizzes, presented under the motto "Explore art!".

Founded in 1937, the museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Every Thursday, the Carpet Museum shares its most valuable exhibits from the following collections: Jewelry; Artistic Metal; Textile, Clothing, Embroidery; Ceramics; and Glass, Wood, Paper.

The museum has already displayed exhibits from its jewelry and carpet collections. For more information, please visit the museum`s Facebook page.

Notably, the National Carpet Museum is a research-training and cultural-educational center which aims to present unique examples of the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art. The museum is not only an exhibition ground, but also a forum for scientific debates.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

Old City Museum Center

Since March 27, Old City Museum Center has screened documentaries, videos, 3D and 2D animations about the Shirvanshahs' State on social networks as part of the #MuseumFromHome campaign.

The main goal of #MuseumFromHome campaign is to promote Azerbaijan`s historical and cultural heritage. Moreover, the project aims to educate young people and organize interesting leisure activities for both the old and young generations.

As part of the project, the audience enjoyed animated film about the first historical naval battle (1174) of the Shirvanshahs`s State as well as film dedicated to this dynasty.

On March 28, viewers watched the documentary film “Shah Shirvan”, shot by Baku Media Center and took part in a virtual tour “The Shirvanshahs Heritage in World Museums".

On the next day, the Old City Center is going to present architectural monuments of the Shirvanshah era that have not been preserved to this day, prepared by young architects in 2018.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Center is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

