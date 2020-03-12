By Laman Ismayilova

Young musician Osman Mustafazade has won the "Golden Classical Music Award" at the Carnegie Hall in New York.

The first-year student of the Baku Music Academy (BMA) took part in the competition that brought together 37 musicians from around the world.

Supported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Osman Mustafazade delighted the audience with magnificent performance.

Osman Mustafazade, who studied in the violin class of the People's Artist, Professor Zahra Guliyeva at the BMA, has already won the prizes in several international competitions: Grand Prize Virtuoso International Competition in Vienna (2015) the 12th Republican Competition "Rodniki Dushi" (2016), the 5th Future Stars International contest (2016) and others. The musician thrills music lovers with complex and interesting repertoire.

"Golden Classical Music Awards" International Competition is open to all nationalities and ages in strings, piano, wind and vocal.

Each discipline is divided into different age categories: Young Musician (8 years old and under), Junior (9 to 12 years old), Intermediate (13 to 15 years old), Advanced (16 to 18 years old) and Senior (no age limit).

The main goal of the contest is to discover artists of outstanding personality and provide awards which can help to launch international careers.

