Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites you to enjoy stunning art works of talented artists and photographers on March 5.

More than 30 works by artists, sculptors and photographers will display their art pieces timed to International Women's Day.

The exhibition "Harmony" aims to promote art and raise awareness about women's role in society.

The event is a joint project of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the State Art Gallery.

The project will feature paintings, sculptures and artistic photographs in various styles and techniques, as well as selected works from the Fund of State Art Gallery.

Moreover, members of Bright Youth Public Union will also perform as part of the event.

