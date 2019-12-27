By Laman Ismayilova

Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones and creating memories that will last forever.

Nothing is more likely to get you in the mood for the holiday season than a spectacular concert.

Music lovers have gathered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space to soak up the festive atmosphere of live music.

Christmas show brought together young talents Alp Aliyev, Fagan Hasanli, Emil Ahmadzadeh, Togrul Abdullayev, Madina Shahgeldiyeva, Gambar Mammadov and Lumineux Chamber Orchestra.

The concert was filled with fun, beauty and musical moments of splendour.

A crackling fire in the background of a stage and dazzling Christmas tree created special atmosphere of holiday time.

First, Fagan Hasanli (piano) thrilled the audience with his musical virtuosity. The musician shared the stage with incredible violinist Togrul Abdullayev.

The extraordinary talent and virtuosity of Emin Ahmadzadeh (piano) and Gambar Mammadov (bassoon) also did not go unnoticed. The young musicians astonished the audience with a magnificent performance.

The unstoppable energy and blazing virtuosity of Madina Shahgeldiyeva (kamancha) left everyone speechless.

Next, Alp Aliyev (piano) and Togrul Abdullayev (violin) delivered a very touching performance. The musicians were met by thunderous, long-lasting applause.

The most impressive moment of the show happened near the end, when two wonderful pianists surprised the audience with rock and roll music. The mastery of improvisation and pure passion of musicians mesmerized the audience.

The piano duo created emotionally stirring music that captivated listeners.

Marvelous show ended with brilliant performance of Lumineux ensemble. The artistic director of the choral ensemble is Naala Baratelia.

This warm and engaging performance filled the hall with Christmas spirit.

This Christmas the talent of young musicians went on show in all its splendor.



