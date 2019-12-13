By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish jazz diva Sibel Kose will perform in Azerbaijan for the first time. The concert will take place at International Mughan Center on December 16.

Turkish singer is often compared with Ella Fitzgerald. The singer is called the Princess of European jazz.

At the age of 18, Sibel began a jazz career as a singer. At 23, she won the main prize of the International Jazz Vocal Competition in Poland.

Sibel Kose took part in many world jazz festivals in France, Poland, Turkey and other countries. She collaborated with a master of Turkish jazz Tuna Otenel, performed with Slide Hampton, Jean-Loup Lonion and Ricky Ford.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city, ASAN Centers, Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall and online: at www.iticket.az.

